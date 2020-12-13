CONNOLLY, James Edward



The last goodbye is always the hardest…



James Edward Connolly, "Dr. Jim", devoted husband, father, friend and healer to so many passed away peacefully December 4, 2020. Survived by his wife and partner of over 40 years, Muriel Connolly, his sister, Suzanne Smith, his children,



Melissa, Jennifer and David Connolly and Matthew Tobe, his three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his parents Marybelle and James Shields Connolly.



Jim's family, friends and patients will come together to celebrate his life next year when the world has settled down.


