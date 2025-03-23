Conner, Margene "Kay"



Margene "Kay" Conner, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, peacefully departed this life on March 14, 2025, in Melbourne, Florida, at the age of 76. Born on February 2, 1949, in Urbana, Ohio, Kay was the epitome of warmth and kindness, leaving an indelible mark on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Kay dedicated her professional life to caring for others, showcasing her unwavering compassion as a past employee at Carpenter Lithograph and Heartland Nursing Home in Springfield, Ohio. Her dedication to her work endured even after she relocated to Florida, as she continued to return during summers to support her beloved colleagues, demonstrating her deep-seated commitment to service. Those who knew her well recognized that Kay was the glue that held her family together. With a heart of gold, she consistently put the needs of her family and others above her own, embodying the true spirit of selflessness. No matter her own health challenges, she always prioritized the well-being of her loved ones, continuously offering a listening ear, a warm embrace, or a helping hand. Kay's enduring spirit will forever live on in her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Stephen Conner; her son, Dan Conner (Chele); her daughter, Stephanie (Bobby) Creech; and her cherished grandchildren, Alie (James) Dossett, Deakon Creech, Wade Creech, Kevin and Ciera Taylor. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Warren Dossett. In addition to her immediate family, Kay is survived by her brothers: Jack (Kyna) Paul, Mick Paul, Denny (Bonnie) Paul, and Robert "Herbie" Paul, as well as her sister-in-law Shannon "Barb" Gaynor. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will carry forward her legacy of love and kindness. Kay was predeceased by her parents, Orville and Alma (Carl) Paul, as well as her sisters Joyce Ann King and Beverly Sue "Susie" Bradley. She also mourned the loss of her brothers, Roger Allen Paul, James Paul, and David Paul, each of whom she remembered with fondness and love. The legacy of Kay Conner will be honored during a visitation on March 26, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will follow on March 26, 2025, beginning at 6:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



