CONNER, Davis

CONNER, Jr., Davis



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 18th, 2022.



Davis, born on November 9th, 1947, was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Sinclair Community College, and Capital University. He held a long career with General Motors and retired after over 30 years of service. Davis was a family man full of laughs and life. He had a great passion for ministry, was ordained as a minister, and was a member of Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ. He devoted much of his time to serving his community and participating in volunteer outreach, such as with the Montgomery County Reentry program.



He was preceded in death by his father, Davis Conner, Sr, mother Eliza Conner, and sister Kimberly Tharpe. Survivors include his daughters; Tracy (BenaYHWH) Yisrael, Ebony (Matthew) Hogan, and Brooke (Gregory) Davis; sisters, Barbara (William) Spence, Katie (Bobby) Harris, Willa (Dale) Richardson and Alice Hunter; brothers, Harold, Marvell and Donald Conner; 6 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Private Memorial and interment at West Memory Gardens was held.



HHRoberts.com