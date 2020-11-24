CONN, Patricia "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Conn, of Hamilton, wife of Lyle Conn, departed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born July 8, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Frederick and Mildred Newton. In Franklin, Ohio, in 1952 Pat married Glen Bachert, who preceded her in death in 2009, as did her only sister Mary Carlson. Pat is survived by her husband Lyle; her two children Michael (Sharon) Bachert of Franklin and Gail (Harlan) Banks of Madison Township; her four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of friends at Grace United Methodist Church, where she in Lyle were members. After having received a Bachelor's Degree from college of Mount St. Joseph, Pat was employed as a Social Worker at Harbor House of



Butler Behavioral for years and made many friends there. A 25th wedding anniversary was recently celebrated by Lyle and Pat. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Lyle enjoyed a close loving relationship with Pat. A celebration of life will be arranged at a future date. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

