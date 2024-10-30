Conley, Ronald



Ronald "Ron" Clay Conley, 88, of Monroe, Ohio passed away at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties on October 24th, 2024. Ron was born on April 14, 1936 in Paris, Kentucky, the third of six children born to Charles Milton and Jessie Clay Conley. When he was a toddler, they moved to Ashland, Kentucky. He graduated from Russell High School, and from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He served four years in the Army National Guard, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Ron was employed by Armco Steel Corporation for 33 years. He began in the engineering department, and after several promotions in engineering, the cold mill, and maintenance; became general superintendent of the Middletown Works. He transferred to Houston, Texas as plant manager Houston Works, and later transferred to Ashland, Kentucky as vice president of the Ashland Works. Ron finished his career in the Middletown corporate offices as vice president of operations over the eastern steel division. In the community, Ron served on the Middletown Chamber of Commerce, the Middletown Planning Commission, was a board member on the board of directors for First American Bank of Ashland, Kentucky, and board member for the Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky. He was an active member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, serving many years as chairman of the trustees, where he volunteered his time and talent for maintenance and repairs, and oversaw several building projects. In retirement Ron continued to serve the community as president of the board of trustees for Giant Step, Habitat for Humanity, and Treasurer of the Bulls Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum. Ron loved hunting, golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Jean Napier, their two children Rhonda Finley (Mike), Rodney Conley (Rosa), and two beloved grandchildren Jessica and David Finley. He is also survived by two sisters Phyllis Campbell of Richmond, Kentucky and Janice Martin of Russel, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Cotton and two brothers Cecil and Jack Conley. Visitation will be held at Monroe United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 2 from 11 AM to 1 PM directly followed by a Memorial Service. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Monroe United Methodist Church 206 East Ave Monroe, Ohio 45050 or to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.



