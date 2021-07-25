CONLEY, Ralph

CONLEY, Jr.,



Ralph Franklin



66, of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on July 12 , 2021. Ralph graduated from Miamisburg High School where the young farm boy /entrepreneur went on to be a successful businessmen and



philanthropist. He was voted Ohio's Top Inventor and was granted at least 30 Patents from the USPTO, including a patent for the automatic modular air bag construction system. Ralph traveled the globe conducting business and his business ventures included MIM Industries, Egoware, Direct Business Technologies, RC Patents, and Smart Planters. His unstoppable drive brought many good paying jobs to the community.



Ralph also had a love for horses. He owned many winning race horses, one named Jenny's Hope, after his daughter and one named Metropolis who won the Little Brown Jug.



He spent his later years dedicated to ministry work, philanthropy, and gardening. He loved helping the less fortunate. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye.



Ralph is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Gesuale of Murrysville, PA; his sons, Christopher Conley of Massachusetts, and Scott Conley of Miamisburg; his grandchildren Cristian, Caleb and Gianna Gesuale, Scotty Conley, and Madison



Conley; his brothers Tim Conley and Jeff Conley; and his boxer, Romeo.



A private Celebration of Life will be held in Ralph's honor. Ralph's daughter asks that you remember her father by helping someone less fortunate and when in doubt remember his famous words..."Make it happen!"

