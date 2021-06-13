CONKLING,



Charlene Foster



Age 95, of Centerville, passed away December 21, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Charlene was born on November 12, 1925, in Louisville, KY, to Charles and Margaret (Croslin) Foster. She was preceded in death by her loving



husband of 55 years, Robert Ray Conkling, and her parents. She is survived by her son



Richard Ray Conkling and daughter-in-law Pamela of Marietta, GA; her son Paul Robert Conkling and daughter-in-law Marta of Norfolk, VA; her daughter Barbara Lynn Conkling of Durham, NC; five grandchildren William, Benjamin, Mary, Ruth, and Philip; and three great-grandchildren Elliot, Emma, and Evalynn. Charlene and her husband married in 1948 and lived for several years in Owensboro, KY. In 1957, they moved to Dayton, OH, where they raised their family and lived for many years. Every summer, Charlene and her husband took their children camping to National Parks across the United States, giving them a love for our country and the beauty of nature. Charlene was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Women, member and long-time co-leader of the Sewing



Circle, and a long-time participant in Project Blessing.



Charlene and her husband were very active members of their Presbywed group. She was an active walker and enjoyed exercising with her friends on a regular basis. She was a skilled seamstress and knitter, and created many needlework



projects. Charlene will be remembered for her kind and



gentle spirit, and her powerful Christian faith. Charlene worked tirelessly for her husband and family. When the



children were older, she worked as a sales associate for JCPenney in women's clothing. She started every task with a smile and a quiet determination. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Private interment will be at David's



Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.


