CONKLIN, Shirley A.



Age 84, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Brookhaven Retirement Community following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband



Lowell, by a son, David & by her parents, Robert & Inez Faehl. She was a longtime member of Salem Church of the Brethren and an active member of the Eastern Star. She graduated in 1953 from Franklin-Monroe High School and she and Lowell always



enjoyed attending F-M sporting events. She also provided scholarships for graduating F-M seniors. Shirley is survived by her three children, Diane Conklin, Michelle (Roy) Fredrick & Steve Conklin; granddaughters, Heather Moler, Sarah Rogers & Holly Conklin, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Fri. Nov. 20 at Salem Church of the Brethren, with burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 12 noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Franklin-Monroe Local School District. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19, the family is requesting that EVERYONE in attendance practice social distancing inside the church. NO ONE will be admitted to the church without a mask.

