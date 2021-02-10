CONING, Peggy

CONING (Miles), Peggy L.



Peggy L. (Miles) Coning of Springdale, born April 7, 1934, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Peggy is survived by her daughters, Joan L. and her husband William Ramsay of Cincinnati, OH, and Judith L. Fisher of Jacksonville, FL; her two sisters, Catherine Beckett and Mary J. Miles Feltner; four grandsons, Britton Jared Corsmeier, Andrew Thomas (WenLi) Graziani, Alexander A. (Brittney) Fisher, and Ethan E. Fisher; and three great-grandchildren, Peggy Jean Graziani, Lily Grace Graziani, and Alaric Apollo Fisher who is due April 4, 2021. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Charlotte Miles; brothers, Walter H. Miles and Robert Byers; and sister, Juanita Miles.



Peggy was a 1952 graduate of Seven Mile High School. She retired from GE Aircraft Engines, Roberd's Grand, and Taylor Trucking. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital and was a proud member of The American Legion.



Graveside service will be on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to



Hamilton Dream Center Church, 725 Campbell Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011 and Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road,



Cincinnati, 45242. Condolences may be left at



www.rosehillfunerals.com