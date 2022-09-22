CONGER, Robert

CONGER, Jr., Robert R.



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022. Robert was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Conger, and stepdaughter, Martha Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife, Cassandra; two daughters, Rema Conger and Mavis Conger Aragon; one son, Mark Conger; one stepdaughter, Sylvia Esquivel Gonzalez; three stepsons, Jose Esquivel, Freddie Esquivel, and Jayson Kinsey; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Debbie) Craven; two cousins, Mavis (Michael) McGrath, and Nancy Kunesh; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob attended several colleges and had several degrees. He was a licensed minister, pastored a church, and ministered many years at Way of the Cross Church, Christian Life Center, and Christ the King Anglican Church where he was a confirmed member and served on the Vestry as well as on the Dominion Academy of Dayton school board. Earlier in his career, he managed manufacturing plants. Bob's boss (who became a special friend with whom he made many trips to Europe) recounts: "Through Bob's tenure as Manufacturing Manager, our division was, for a number of years, the top performer in the whole international group." Bob had many friends, had a great sense of humor, was the life of the party, loved sports, was an amateur radio operator, and loved teaching and preaching. The funeral service will be officiated by Father Wayne McNamara, and will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, at Hope Lutheran Church, 500 Hickory Street, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Bob to Christ the King Anglican Church, 925 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45405. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

