CONFER, William "Jack"



Passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Birmingham, AL. A lifetime resident of Hamilton, OH, Jack and his wife Audrey moved to a retirement home six years ago in Birmingham, AL, where their daughter Sharon resides. Jack was born on January 6, 1928, in Hamilton, the son of the late Walter John and Lillian (Waldorf) Confer. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While on active duty in the San Francisco area he met his future bride. On June 19, 1954, in San Rafael, CA, Jack married Audrey May Belton, who would become his wife of over 66 years. Completing his



military commitment, they and their daughter Diane moved back to Hamilton where Jack worked at Armco Steel for 27 years. While at Armco, Jack completed his degree in Industrial Engineering and moved into management. Both Jack and



Audrey were members of Kiwanis, the Washington Lodge F&AM, and the Elks. Jack was a member of the Boy Scouts leadership for over 45 years. He was well known in the Cincinnati area as a key fundraiser for Scouting. He also headed up the leadership effort for the Annual Scout Jamboree held at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio. Jack was awarded the Silver Beaver, Scouting's highest honor, the Silver Antelope, awarded at the regional level, and the Silver Buffalo, given at the national level. He is a lifetime member of The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Sharon (Ron) Shaddix of Hoover, AL, James (Kerri)



Confer of Dothan, AL, and Nancy (Ward) Thompson of



Richland, WA; sisters, Elizabeth (Warren) Bales and Janet (Tom) Wilson; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter,



Diane Confer. Private Services will be held and interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, 300 Office Park Drive, Suite 225, Birmingham, AL, 35223.

