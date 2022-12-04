journal-news logo
CONDY, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CONDY, James "Butch"

Age 71, of Miamisburg, passed away at home November 17, 2022. He was a proud Naval Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Butch loved to play pool and euchre, as well as hunting, fishing, and camping. He was employed by Miamisburg Appliances for most of his career. His family will receive friends from 4 – 7 PM, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg, Ohio. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

