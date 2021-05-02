X

CONARD, Jo Ann

ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

CONARD

(Richardson-Webb),

Jo Ann

Age 81, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born in Wilmington to the late, Robert and

Gladys (Bean) Richardson. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Robert Conard;

siblings, Yvonne "Bonnie"

Dolphin (Donald), Phil

Richardson (Joyce), Robert J.

Richardson Jr.; niece and great nephew, Dawn and Dylan Schwark and the father to her daughters, Robert L. Webb. Jo is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Schumacher

(Kenneth), Jennifer Webb (fiancé, Gary Mayo); grandchildren, Charisse Sobczak (Ian), Jessica Donovan (Casey), Samantha Lakes (Daniel), Kacie May (Cory), Alexandria Donovan (Matt); 8 great-grandchildren; special niece, Shawn Dodson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Jo worked for the federal government for 30 years in procurement specifically for the Air Force Reserves. After retiring at the age of 47 she worked for Cox Media/ WHIO for 20 years as the Newsroom Manager and as PSA Director. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Thursday, May 6 at Westbrock

Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering followed by the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

