X

COMER, Janet

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COMER (Lehman), Janet L.

Janet L. Comer (Lehman), passed away at home on October 20 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Lehman. Janet is survived by her husband, Maurice (Moe); sons, Scott, Thomas (Sandra), and David; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Glenn Young of Akron,OH; grandchildren, Tommy Comer and Lauren

Comer Harris (Ryan); nieces and nephews. A graduate of Fairview High School she was awarded special recognition for her outstanding service to band, orchestra, girls glee club and choir, and won a state music award. Janet received a top-honors diploma from the Speedwriting Institute of Miami-Jacobs School before going to work at L.M. Berry & Co., then as an elementary school secretary for Dayton Public Schools. No services. Private interment.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.