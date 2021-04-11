X

COMBS, Wanda

COMBS (McQueen),

Wanda Marie

Aug. 28th 1937-April 6th 2021

April 6, 2021 Wanda (McQueen) Combs was reunited with her loved ones in

Heaven. Wanda was known for her quick wit, contagious

cackle and warm smile. Those twinkling blue eyes and grin will never be forgotten. As her youngest daughter, what I

remember are the many nights she spent kneeling at the side of her bed praying for her 5 children; Keith, Cynthia, Kevin, Pamela and Deanna.

Fairfield Church of God was her home church for the last several decades and she loved them as family. Sunday afternoons she could be found with her sister Helen cruising the

local antique malls or dropping by open houses for the fun of the hunt!

Wanda was preceded in death by her son: Keith Robert Combs; parents, Robert and Laura (Hensley) McQueen; and many siblings.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 10 am at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine Street, Harrison, OH 45030. Pastor Bob Maggard will be officiating.

Funeral Home Information

Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)

201 S. Vine St.

Harrison, OH

45030

https://www.braterfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

