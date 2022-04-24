COMBS, Roy Lee



Age 64, passed away peacefully on April 14th, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen; children, Josh Combs and Amber Smith; grandchildren, Devon, Anna, Addy, Jessa, Josie and Jeremiah; brothers, Greg Stewart (Kelly) and Jeff Stewart; his nieces and nephews that he loved as his own and many close friends. A memorial service will be held on April 29th, 2022, at Englewood Church of Grace and Truth, 307 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Visitation 4pm, service 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.

