COMBS, Marylou



Marylou Combs (85) born July 22nd, 1937, in and resided in Middletown, Ohio, but raised in Menifee County, KY. has recently passed. She was preceded by her husband of nearly 70 years Charles F. Combs Sr, her daughter Cheryl Ann, father Dillon Murphy, brother Woody Murphy, and twin brothers Leo and Cleo Murphy. She will be sadly missed by her surviving 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and friends. The family will have a private service for her. She truly loved everyone, and reminded us of this poem before she passed.



I'm not truly gone



If you keep me in your heart



I'll forever be alive



And we will never have to part



God Bless you Mom and you will always be in all our hearts!!