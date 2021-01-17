COMBS, John David



John David Combs, 80, of Springfield, passed away January 11, 2021. He was born January 27, 1940, in Emmalena, Kentucky, the son of Chester A. and Margaret H. (Rood) Combs Sr.



Survivors include one brother; Donald (Cindy) Combs and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by



numerous brothers and sisters and his parents. Funeral



services will be held at 11:00AM Monday in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30AM until the time of the services in the chapel.



Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at



