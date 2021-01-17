X

COMBS, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COMBS, John David

John David Combs, 80, of Springfield, passed away January 11, 2021. He was born January 27, 1940, in Emmalena, Kentucky, the son of Chester A. and Margaret H. (Rood) Combs Sr.

Survivors include one brother; Donald (Cindy) Combs and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by

numerous brothers and sisters and his parents. Funeral

services will be held at 11:00AM Monday in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30AM until the time of the services in the chapel.

Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.