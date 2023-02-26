X
COMBS, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COMBS, James Edward

Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023. He was born in Middletown, the son of Paul Gene Rogers and Clara Willoughby. James was the oldest of 13 children. He was a professional painter. Among his survivors are his children, Sheila Jo (Combs) Early and Larry Eugene (Combs) Early, Melinda (Combs) and a very loving and caring brother, Barry Willoughby. To leave online condolences for the family please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.

