COMBS, Isabella Cates

"Izzy"

Isabella "Izzy" Cates Combs passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the children she loved on September 8, 2021. She was 93 years old. The daughter of Jake Henry and Sarah Frances (Kerby) Cates, she had two brothers: Anse Havey Cates, and Clifford Faxon Cates, all of whom precede her in death. Born in Big Hill, KY, Isabella moved with her family to Hamilton, Ohio, in 1942 where she almost immediately met her life-long Friend Norma "Faye" Bowling. A graduate of Hamilton High School Class of 1945, she went on to continue her education, first at Miami U in the "teacher's college" (school of Education), then continuing by commuting to UC Evening College when that school was in its infancy. Isabella married Clyde Eugene Combs on May 18, 1957. They had three children: Clyde Ervin Combs, David Alan Combs, and Linda Combs (Swarthwood), All three survive her now, along with her Son-in-Law: Anthony

Meredith Swarthwood and two grandsons Aidan Mace Swarthwood and Jacob Gray Swarthwood. Services will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton Ohio 45013. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am. followed immediately by the funeral at 12:30, officiated by Dr. Rick Rhodus. Burial will be at the Millville Cemetery, followed by a reception at Auburn Baptist Church.

