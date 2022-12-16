COMBS, Donald Wayne



June 10, 1954 - Dec. 9, 2022



On the morning of Friday, December 9, Donald Wayne Combs, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his San Antonio home peacefully of natural causes. He was sixty-eight years old. Son of Katherine and Clyde Eugene Combs, Donald graduated from Ross High School in 1972 and immediately began what would become a 24 year journey in the United States Air Force. Through his career and assignments abroad Donald amassed countless awards and recognition for his work as a Combat Arms Instructor. Moreover, he was highly respected and loved by his peers for his strong work ethic and good humor. At the same time Donald raised a family and continued his education obtaining several degrees. After retiring from the Air Force in 1996 as a Master Sergeant, Donald continued his love of education by serving as a substitute teacher becoming a much loved face in many Northside schools.



Donald was also an avid fisherman. In the many places he was stationed you could be sure he would find whatever lake, river, or pond to drop a line in. This, as well as his love of reading, were passed down to his three sons. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Combs, sons Gabriel, David, and Andrew, his two grandchildren Owen and Allyson, step-grandchildren Tanner and Alana, brother Arthur Eugene Combs, step-brothers David, Clyde, Christopher, Cullen, and Corey, and step-sister Linda.In keeping with his final wishes Donald will be cremated and have his ashes spread in one of his favorite fishing spots. In lieu of a traditional memorial a gathering of family and friends will be organized at a later date.

