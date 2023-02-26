COMBS, Denver L.



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born April 13, 1951 in Middletown, Ohio; the son of the late Arthur and Gracie (Honaker) Combs. Denver is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Mary (Davis) Combs; daughter, Jennifer (Carl) Landis; son, Chris (Terrie) Combs; grandchildren, Claire Landis, Brianna, Christopher, and Carter Combs; sister, Katherine King; and numerous extended family members and friends. Denver was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division. Denver worked tirelessly for over 40 years serving and advocating for his fellow Veterans. He loved to spend time with his family, making special memories with his grandchildren and taking family vacations to Hilton Head Island. Denver will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Visitation will be held at 12:00PM followed by the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to k9sforwarriors.org. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

