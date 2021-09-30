COMBS, Charles Douglas



Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord. He passed away at



Atrium Medical Center on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He is the loving son of Charlie and Beatrice (Addington) Combs, born in Hazel, Virginia. He is a Vietnam War Veteran having served from 1965 to his honorable discharge in 1967 from the U.S. Army. He was a member of Yankee Road First Church of God. He worked at Crystal Tissue for more than thirty years when he retired. Charles is survived by Patricia (Johnson) Combs, his loving wife for 56 years; sons, Terry



(Patty) Combs of Atlanta, GA, Darren (Beverly) Combs of



Lebanon, Ohio; and granddaughters, Mindy and Miranda. He is preceded in death by his parents. Doug's family and friends love him dearly and will miss his sweet smiling face and his great laughter. He is now healthy and safe in the arms of



Jesus. Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, October 2 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Yankee Rd. First Church of God, 3029



Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Collins officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



