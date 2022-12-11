journal-news logo
Combs, Barbara

COMBS, Barbara Jean

Age 84, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. Barbara retired as a secretary from Kettering Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime member at First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Combs; and by a sister, Judith Alexander. She is survived by children, Cheryl (Jeff) Hawkins; Jim (Kim) Combs and Paul (Jane) Combs; a sister, Joyce Crowe; grandchildren, Cody Hawkins, Emily Kincer, Jesse Combs, Hannah Azmun, Chloe Combs, and Mason Combs; great-grandchildren, Cade, River, Boone, and Bo. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to


