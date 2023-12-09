Colwell, William C. "Bill"



William "Bill" C. Colwell, age 81, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Bill was born April 4, 1942, In Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late William T. and Ruth L. (Twombley) Colwell. Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Connie (Roth) Colwell and his children, Marc (Pam) Colwell, Rick (Tracy) Colwell, Tina (Colwell) Wildermuth and Jody (Amanda) Colwell. Additionally he leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Cecil Thompson, Merceded Glaser, Michelle Colwell, Cherokee Colwell, Jason Colwell, Shawn Colwell, Bradley Colwell, Whitney Walter, William Luke Wildermuth, Haley Wildermuth Meade, Marissa Reed and Letty Morris; and 24 great-grandchildren. Bill was reunited in Heaven with many family members. His parents; a baby brother, William I. "Max" Colwell; sister, Betty Goltzene; brother-in-law, Phillip Goltzene; father-in-law, Robert Roth; mother-in-law, Edna Scott; his son, William Todd Colwell; granddaughter, Samantha Colwell; son-in-law, Mark Wildermuth; brother-in-law, Dale Wright; and a great-granddaughter, Ellery Ruth Meade. Bill loved his family and especially being a "Paw" to so many grand and great-grandchildren. He was a hard worker and started 2 businesses from the ground up. He was a talented craftsman and the all-around go to guy to fix almost anything. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and especially golfing, which became his favorite pastime. Next to his family, he loved his dogs like children. Dusty, Beamer and Sadie were his best friends over the years. Bill was attending North Hampton Community Church with his wife and other family members. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 4-7p.m. at North Hampton Community Church with funeral following on Tuesday, December 12 beginning at 1p.m. also at the church, 110 Community Dr. North Hampton, OH 45349. Bill will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Cincinnati Childrens Heart Institute, 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



