COLVIN, James M.



Age 71, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH, on September 6, 1949, to the late Betty and Winston M. Colvin. He retired in 2011 from Appleton Paper in West Carrollton,



after 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife Bonita L. (Gebhart) Colvin; his daughter, Nikki (Tim) Johnson; 2 grandchildren, Lillian & Hunter Johnson; his sister, Tammy (Greg) Slaughterbeck; his brother, David Colvin; a special nephew and hunting buddy, Michael (Amanda) Colvin ~ along with numerous other special nieces, nephews and a great-niece. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 13th, with Pastor Todd Velte officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at



