Colon, Helen F.



Helen F. (Moore) Colon, age 91 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at her daughter Margie's home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 30, 1933, in Jackson Co., KY, the daughter of the late Robert & Nettie (Venable) Moore. She was a former employee of Carillon Cafeteria with 22 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Colon, 5 sisters infant sister Freda Moore, Myrtle Stapleton, Margaret McCowan, Betty "Judy" Money, and Stella "Jean" Rowlette, her sons-in-law Dale Thompson and David DeBord. She is survived by her loving family: 2 daughters Margie K. Thompson, and Kathy Blasingame and husband Robert, 2 grandchildren Rebecca Loren Hamlet and husband Michael, and Hollie Lilly, 3 great grandchildren Aidan & Liam Hamlet and Ashlynn Jones, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home Funeral, West Carrollton. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Lakes Funeral Home, 1181 Main St., McKee, KY 40447, with Mr. Gene Colon officiating. Burial will follow at the Parrett Family Cemetery in McKee, KY. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Mrs. Helen Colon's memory. In memory of Mrs. Helen Colon please where shades of red, her favorite color. The family would like to express a special thank you to Joyce Jones for all of the love and care shown to Helen during this difficult time.



