COLLINS, William

COLLINS, Jr., William "Dean"



William "Dean" Collins, Jr. age 70, formerly of Xenia, currently of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 29, 1951.



Dean was preceded in death by father: William D. Collins, Sr., his mother and step-father: Betty Charlene (Hackney) and John Slaughter; a brother: Greg Collins and brother-in-law: Michael Phillips



He is survived by his daughters: Tiffany (Terry) Howe of Xenia; and Faith (Brad) Dungan of Wilmington; 3 grandchildren:



Jimmy York (Xiaoyi Peng); Lilith York and Ricky Dungan; and his sister: Brenda Phillips; as well as numerous nieces,



nephews, other relatives and friends.



Dean was a devoted father, grandfather and loyal friend. He had retired from Elano where he enjoyed being a mechanical engineer and had many good friends. He also enjoyed fishing and was a car enthusiast. He was very proud of his 1976 Monte Carlo and 1964 Ford Galaxy, two cars he had restored with his father and brother. Dean also enjoyed slot cars, NASCAR, and vacationing with his friends. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association.



Services will be held 7 PM, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with



Pastor Josh Liming officiating. Visitation will be held 5 PM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com