COLLINS, Matthew Alan

40, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on

Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. He worked as a Production Manager with Bosch in Florence, KY. Survivors include his wife Susan Collins; daughters, Arianna Collins, Alexandra Collins, Olivia

Collins, Sophia Collins, and

Stella Collins; parents Randall and Carol Collins; sister Laura Collins; grandfather Franklin Taggart; mother-in-law Terri Gebauer and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 9 am to 11am with Mass of

Christian Burial to follow at St Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Burial will be held at St Stephen

Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Collins Family Memorial Fund c/o any Fifth Third Bank. Online condolences can be made at


www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com


