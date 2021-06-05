COLLINS, Matthew Alan



40, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on



Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. He worked as a Production Manager with Bosch in Florence, KY. Survivors include his wife Susan Collins; daughters, Arianna Collins, Alexandra Collins, Olivia



Collins, Sophia Collins, and



Stella Collins; parents Randall and Carol Collins; sister Laura Collins; grandfather Franklin Taggart; mother-in-law Terri Gebauer and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 9 am to 11am with Mass of



Christian Burial to follow at St Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Burial will be held at St Stephen



Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the Collins Family Memorial Fund c/o any Fifth Third Bank. Online condolences can be made at



