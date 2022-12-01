COLLINS, Mary Frances



Age 85, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1937, in Hazard, KY. Mary retired from Meadowdale High School as a Business Administrator. Mary was a woman of spiritual faith and gave her life to Christ at a young age. She was a longtime member of the Crestview Baptist Church, and in recent years Aspire Church. At both churches, she sang in the choir. Mary was an inspiration and a positive impact on every life she touched. She was preceded in death by: her husband of 57 years, Charles Edward Collins; 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Connie Hagans, Herman Williams, Corinne Robinson, Larry Williams, and Mary Tevis. She is survived by her children, David Wayne (Yvette) Collins, Helen Elizabeth Collins Hines, and Charles Edward (Pam) Collins, II. She also leaves behind 3 siblings, Pearl (James) Bates, Lorainne Baker, and Daily Smith; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Walk through visitation will be held 10:00am – 12:00pm, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com