COLLINS, Kimberly

COLLINS (Fraley), Kimberly Jo



59, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home.



She was born June 7, 1962, in Middletown, Ohio.



Kim retired from Miami University after 30 years of service. She was currently the canteen manager at the American



Legion Post 762 in New Lebanon.



She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Jim Collins; children, Sarah (Josh) Lorbach and James Michael (Megan) Collins; granddaughters, Moira and Kiera; father, Ronald Fraley; sisters, Rhonda Burnett, Kris (Jeff) Bonham, and Melissa (Paul) Winterquist; niece, Lindsey (Chad) Barker and nephew, Kyle (Lori) Blackmore.



Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Fraley.



Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRARMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparamore.com.

