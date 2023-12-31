Collins, Gary Lee



Age 80, of Union, Ohio passed away on December 25, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Kay (Brigner) Collins, his parents, Raymond J. Bernstein and Virginia Caplinger and stepfather, Harold Cassel. Gary is survived by his children, Lori Worley, Stephen Collins (Tammy) and Melissa "Missy" Collins; grandchildren; Jesse, Weston and Cody; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren; brothers, Denny Cassel (Tina), Terry Cassel and Dave Cassel (Debbie). Gary loved to go to Kil Kare Raceway, the Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State and Chevrolet. He also liked Nascar, the drag strip and working on his racecar. Gary was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be on January 3, 2024, from 11-1 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. following the visitation with the burial at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com