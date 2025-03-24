Collins, Bryan



Bryan Collins passed away February 2nd, 2025. He grew up in Fairfield, Ohio and graduated from Fairfield High School. Bryan's artistic talent was evident. He taught himself to play piano at a young age, drew pictures and painted beautiful landscapes. He brought laughter to his family and friends with his keen wit and clever sense of humor. He loved music, animals, flowers and architecture. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 29th from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Promont House, 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio 45150.



