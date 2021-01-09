COLLINS, Brett Dale



52, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. Born February 21, 1968, he was the son of Ecklin and Carol Malone Collins. Brett was a 1986 graduate of Tecumseh High School and 1990 graduate of the University of Dayton. He was a talented and dedicated IT professional, serving the University of Dayton for the past 19 years in various finance, administrative and procurement roles with UD and the University of Dayton Research Institute. Surviving with his parents are his loving wife and devoted life partner of 24 years, Cynthia Marie (Harbison) Collins, adoring son Sean Collins, and the apple of his eye, daughter Sarah Collins; sister, Nichol Collins; mother-in-law Roberta Harbison; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Brenda Harbison; niece and nephew Hunter and Emily Harbison; aunt and uncle Donna (Malone) and Ronnie Cross, and many cousins. Brett was an avid golfer and angler and cherished spending time fishing and making memories with his beloved family at Kentucky's Lake Cumberland. He loved sports and the outdoors, was an active Scouting leader for many years and a passionate lifelong fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He was blessed to have a wonderful circle of friends with whom he played fantasy football for 27 years. He was devoted son, husband, and father, and his sudden loss leaves a huge void in many hearts and lives. In accordance with public health guidelines and social distancing, the family will host a visitation 3 – 4 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Osborn Rd., Medway, with a celebration of life service at 4 – 4:30 p.m., and visitation continuing following the service until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial contributions in Brett's name to support the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, 1133 15th Street NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 2005, or online at www.nfwf.org. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



