COLLINS, Arie M.



Arie M. Collins, age 70 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on October 2, 1950, to Irvin



Davidson and Elisa Reid Davidson. Arie married Glen Collins on August 22, 1970, in London, Kentucky, and they had been married for 51 years. She was a loving wife and mother.



Arie is survived by her husband, Glen Collins; two children, David Collins, and Melissa Houston; three granddaughters, Hannah Houston, Julia



Houston, and Grace Collins; three sisters, Billie Jean Carey,



Kathy McDonald, and Bessie Ubanks; brothers, Shelby Fulks and Irvin Davidson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Arie was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dale Fulks; and one sister, Etta Knuckles.



A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, from 2:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home,1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Memorial contributions can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com