COLLING, Pacaline

COLLING, Sr. M. Pascaline, SFP



COLLING, Sr. M. Pascaline



(nee: Dorothy Mae)



Passed quietly into the heart of God on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the age of 95. Dorothy Mae was born on January 29, 1926, to the late Emerson and Bertha Colling in Quincy,



Illinois. She was one of two children, preceded in death by her sister, Mary, in 2000. As a teenager, she worked in a nursing facility where she had contact with the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor. The depth of her encounter, even at such a young age, inspired her to convert to Catholicism and two years later to enter the Congregation. Her life journey was set! Dorothy Mae entered the Congregation in 1946 and took the name of Sr. Mary Pascaline. In 1954, she made Perpetual Profession. Sr. Pascaline began her ministry in the Business Office and was sent to sponsored hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky to develop her skills. In 1961, she received her BS in Business Administration from the University of Dayton. Noting her giftedness in the field of Administration, she went on to obtain a Masters in Hospital Administration in 1964 at St. Louis University. After her studies, she served at St. Margaret Hospital in Kansas for six years. Completing her time there, she was asked to serve in Provincial Leadership for three years. A new opportunity arose for Sr. Pascaline with Schroeder Manor, a sponsored long term facility in Hamilton, Ohio. It was at Schroeder Manor that Sr. Pascaline found a home for her own heart. She ministered in Administration at Schroeder Manor for 32 years. During those years, she mentored many aspiring Administrators and proved to be a friend to many, including residents and families. After completing her time as Executive Director, Sr. Pascaline graciously volunteered her time and energy to the Development Office and Gift Shop at Schroeder Manor. In 1995, Sr. Pascaline founded Extravagant Bargains Thrift Store on Main Street in the heart of Hamilton, which raised money for the Manor. Her efforts at the Thrift Store were enhanced by many volunteers including Sisters. Her long and faithful love of the Manor and the City of Hamilton was appreciated by many. Over the years, Sr. Pascaline was engaged on various hospital and community Boards and was a member of Altrusa of



Hamilton for years. She was a woman with a mission from the start. She leaves behind her fellow sisters, the Franciscan



Sisters of the Poor, her niece, Shirley Wingerter, and nephews, Bill and Don Hanley, many friends and acquaintances over the years. A Wake and Liturgy of Resurrection will be held on Thursday, January 27 at St. Clare Chapel. The Wake will begin at 9:00 am and Liturgy at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations in her memory to: Franciscan Ministries Inc., 110 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or at



www.franciscanministriesinc.org