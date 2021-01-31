X

COLLIER, JOHN

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COLLIER, John Merle

Age 63, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born the son of Merle & Jeanetta (Windon) Collier on February 24, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents & sister, Susan Collier. John is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; daughter, Angie Burks; grandchildren, Zackary (Mackenzie Searcy) Burks, Kamryn (Tray Hunt) Burks; great-grandchildren, Nyla, Ka'Mara, Noelle, & Kyrie; special friend, Jim Shook. John was a loving husband, father, & grandfather. He will be missed by all of those who love him. John enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family, especially going to his grandchildrens sporting events. Friends may call on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM. Expressions of sympathy may be left at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.