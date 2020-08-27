COLES, Raymond I was 52 years old when on August 18, 2020, I went to my heavenly home. Preceded by my loving parents, Ida and Paul Coles. I leave my siblings, Paulette Day, Marilee Wells and Allen Coles, I also leave behind many wonderful friends including Kathy Holmberg. I was a forty year member of M.V. Down Syndrome Association. I attended Happy Corner Church and Only Believe Ministries. I had a wonderful life participating in Special Olympics, Aim for the Handicap and Friendship Bowling league. My many years with MCDDS and attending URS was full of love and fun while experiencing social enrichment. Please give donations to Hospice of Dayton for their kind loving care in my time of need. Yours in special memory of those with disabilities.

