X

COLEMAN, William

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COLEMAN, William H. "Bill"

Age 81, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, by brothers, Robert and Frank and by sisters, Dorothy Cline and Pat Bowling. He served his country in the USAF

reserves for 5 years. Bill attended Clayton Grace Bible Church. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Myra; sons, Ki (Kim)

Coleman and Scott (Christy) Coleman; daughters, Kendra (Matthew) McClure, Deena Hummel and Darla (Edward)

Parker; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Clark; and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 6:30 pm on Friday, March 12, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with funeral at 6:30 pm on Friday conducted by Pastor Tom Weimer. Burial will take place Saturday, March 13 in the Paint Twp. Cemetery near London, OH. If desired, donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. E-mail

condolences may be sent by going online to

www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.