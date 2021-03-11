COLEMAN, William H. "Bill"



Age 81, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, by brothers, Robert and Frank and by sisters, Dorothy Cline and Pat Bowling. He served his country in the USAF



reserves for 5 years. Bill attended Clayton Grace Bible Church. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Myra; sons, Ki (Kim)



Coleman and Scott (Christy) Coleman; daughters, Kendra (Matthew) McClure, Deena Hummel and Darla (Edward)



Parker; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Clark; and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 6:30 pm on Friday, March 12, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with funeral at 6:30 pm on Friday conducted by Pastor Tom Weimer. Burial will take place Saturday, March 13 in the Paint Twp. Cemetery near London, OH. If desired, donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. E-mail



IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.


