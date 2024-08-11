Coleman, Shirley Mae



Shirley Mae Coleman, age 89 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1934, in Hastings, NE, the daughter of the late Frances (Dejung) and Clarence "Dutch" Sanford. Mrs. Coleman along with her husband Lynn were the Owners & Operators of the Koffee Kup in Miamisburg with over 50 years of service to the community. She was a member of the St. James Methodist Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Lynn Edward Coleman in 2003 and by her son Timmy Coleman in 1960, and by 2 sisters Erma Marney & Tootie Borrell. She is survived by her daughter Kim Casson and husband Dan, her son Jeff Coleman and wife Laura, 2 grandchildren Macey McBride and husband Paul, and J.D. Coleman (Valentina Crespo), her pride & joys great grandson Connor McBride and great granddaughter Sophia McBride, several special nieces and nephews, her devoted friend Joan Leis, her care giver Vilena Broerman, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or to St. James Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Shirley M. Coleman. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



