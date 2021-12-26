Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

COLEMAN, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COLEMAN, Patricia

Age 75 of Dayton OH, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 11:00 am at Calvary

Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave,

Dayton OH 45406, Rev Dana Boggs, Officiating, and Rev

Jeffrey N. Brown, Jr., Eulogist. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Wednesday at the church, beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS

REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCHULTZ, Daniel
2
WALLIN, Buddy
3
BRUGGEMAN, Nancy
4
CALLAHAN, Hilda
5
Lane-Rickert, Claire
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top