COLEMAN, Jr., Myron B.



Age 82, a native of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Walk-through visitation, 10-11 am, Friday, October 23, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. The in-person service will begin at 11 am. Masks and Social



Distancing are Required. Livestream service will be available beginning at 11 am at



www.phillipstemple.org