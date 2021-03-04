COLEMAN, Mattie



"Thelma"



Age 85 passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at UC Hospital, West Chester, OH. Mrs. Coleman was born in Troy, AL, on March 3, 1935, to the late Claude and Mattie Mae Sanders.



She was educated in Alabama Public School System. She moved to Hamilton, OH, in the late 50's. She was an active, faithful and loyal member of New Hope Baptist Church until health conditions would not allow her to do so. In the late 60's, Thelma and husband, James Coleman owned and operated Coleman's Grocery Store on the corner of Central Ave and Short St. She also worked for Dr. and Mrs. Paul Kuenzig for over 30 years.



She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Willie "Freddie" Sanders of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Vurdia Beaman of Barberton, OH, and Minnie Miller of Springville, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Walk Through Visitation will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Gravesite Services immediately following the visitation at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011.



Officiating Eulogist Dr. Marcus Brown.

