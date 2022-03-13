COLEMAN, Linda Lee



76, of Springfield, passed away on March 2, 2022, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born October 18, 1945, to Carl D. and Martha (Smith)



Coleman. Linda enjoyed painting and had received an Art Scholarship. She loved reading books and enjoyed fishing. She had taught her many grandchildren how to fish. She will



always be remembered as a very strong lady, and no



matter what she dealt with, she did it her way. Linda had three siblings, Norma, Nancy, and Carl; three daughters, Candi Wright, Andrea Fields, and Lanna LeValley; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. "In our hearts, the torch of memory burns unflickering, bright, and true. Its light is sweet, for it is fed on love and tender thoughts of you." Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



