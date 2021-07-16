COLE, Sheila

COLE (Kistner), Sheila A. "Susie"



Age 74, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 11, 2021. Susie was born on November 11, 1946, to the late David and Betty



K(Zitkus) Kistner. In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cole Jr. Susie is survived by 2 sons, Jack "Rod" Cole III and Dave (Carol) Cole; daughter, Tammi Dyson; grandchildren, Jack (Meleigha) Cole IV, Lacey (Andrew) Reigelsperger, Mark (Teresa) Dyson Jr., Cole



(Courtney) Dyson, and Austin Dyson; 14 great grandchildren, Brayden, Elizabeth, Ella, Kaylynn, Korben, Max, Kinsleigh,



Carson, Kylah, Lucy, Emersyn, Kolbie, Charleigh and Payton; sisters-in-law, Linda, Nita, and Trisha; brother-in-law, Larry (Cindy), Aunt Ada of AZ and numerous other friends and



family.



Susie was the best "Granny" to all of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved animals of all kinds, watching her hummingbirds, feeding the critters, gardening, working in her flowerbeds, and floral designing. As a child, she loved spending the winters in Florida deep-sea fishing with her



parents.



Susie was an amazing, caring, and selfless woman who will be missed tremendously by all those that knew and loved her.



Thank you to the wonderful nurses in the Grandview Hospital MICU that took such great care of Susie and her family.



Funeral Services 2 PM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Willow View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 PM until service time.

