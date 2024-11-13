Cole, Robert L.



Robert "Bob" Lee Cole, 65 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at his residence.



Bob was born on July 29, 1959, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Ellen "Faye" (Shoupe) Cole, of Peebles, and the late Hubert Cole.



In addition to his father, Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Chris Daughetee. He is survived by his son, Austin Cole, of Dayton; his brothers, Don (Heidi) Cole, of Hamilton; Joe (Donna) Cole, of Trenton; and his sister, Jeanine Daughetee, of Peebles; as well as his mother, Faye Cole, of Peebles. Bob will be missed by several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held for Bob on Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 11:30 to 2:30, at the Holy Name Catholic Church, in Trenton, Ohio.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in our online guestbook.



