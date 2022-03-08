COLE, Opal

COLE (Turner), Opal



Opal (Turner) Cole, of Middletown, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, February 6th, peacefully, in her winter home in Debary, Florida. Opal was born on August 28, 1940, in Jackson, Kentucky, to Granville Buddy Turner and Lucy Turner of Elsome Creek. She married Cale Cole, Jr. and moved to Ohio nearly 65 years ago. She is



survived by her husband Cale, son Jeff, and son David. Opal is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.



Opal was an active member of her church, Unity Baptist in West Middletown for nearly 50 years. She loved Southern



Gospel music, and sang in a quartet with her best friends for most of those years as well.



She worked in the Madison School District as a school cook and bus driver. In her younger years she also worked at Write Right Manufacturing, The Central Store, and The W.T. Grant Store. She sold some Avon in her spare time as well.



She was an incredible mother, grandmother, and wife; a very outgoing, social, lover of people who will be sorely missed. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at Unity Baptist Church at 5960 Trenton Franklin Rd. in West Middletown on April 23, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-2PM, and the memorial service will be from 2-3PM.

