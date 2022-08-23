COLE, Maeford S.



Age 79, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born December 4, 1942, in Hamilton, to the late Maeford and Mary L. (nee Coates) Cole. On December 30, 1967, in Newport, KY, he married Carol Brown. As an avid sports fan Maeford loved watching his grandkids play and loved watching Kentucky Wildcat basketball games. He played a lot of softball when he was younger and his team was ultimately inducted in to the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame. Maeford is survived by his wife Carol Cole; four children Steve Cole, Brian Cole, Wes (Heather) Cole, Scott (Aubre) Cole; five grandchildren Michael, Brody, Faith, Easton, Cannon; brother Joe (Susan) Cole; niece Heather Cole; nephew Kevin (Angie) Cole and was also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

