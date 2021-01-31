COLE, John W.



Age 76, of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. John was born May 26, 1944, in Sciotoville, Ohio, son of the late Louis R. & Katherine (Lindeman) Cole. He was a 1962 graduate of Tecumseh High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business



Administration from Ohio Northern University in 1968. John attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton and at the time of his death, was employed as an accountant with Laird's Tax & Accounting Service in Springfield. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kristina R. Cole, John is survived by his son, Mark Cole; grandchildren, Sarah & Christopher Cole; great-grandson, Timothy McDaniel, Jr.; sister, Linda Collins of Medway; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. A Funeral Vigil will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dayton with Rev. Angelo Anthony celebrating.



Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church in John's memory.



Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, OH.

