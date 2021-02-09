COLE, Ida M.



87 of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. She was born on November 28, 1933, in Jackson, KY, to Finch and Jean (Coomer) Maloney. Ida worked in Production for Crystal Tissue and was a long time member of Home Avenue Church of God, where she was very involved with the Ladies Mission. Ida was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons, Steve and Tom (Beth) Cole; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Allyson, Nathan (Melissa) and Matthew (Nikki) Cole; 5 great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Wesley, Adisynne, Matthew Jr. and Oakley; brother, Charles Maloney and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Cole; her



brothers, Mervin, Jesse, Walter and Andrew Maloney; her daughter-in-law, Debra Cole and her sister, Edna Combs.



Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11th, from 5-7:00 pm and Friday, February 12th, from 10-11:00 am at Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Ladies Mission at Home Ave. Church of God. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



